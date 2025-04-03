Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,448 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Trade Desk to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $56.30 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $141.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 16.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.