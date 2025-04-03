Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 153,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 43,857 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,105,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

SPYV stock opened at $51.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $47.22 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.53.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

