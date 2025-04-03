Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,492,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,748,000 after acquiring an additional 251,076 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,959,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after buying an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after buying an additional 135,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. The trade was a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

