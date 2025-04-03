Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,285 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,058,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 1.6 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,174.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,275.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,299.07. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,136.00 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,380.50.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

