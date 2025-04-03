Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,931 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCKT opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $671.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.00. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

