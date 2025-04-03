Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,176 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.25% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 225.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

