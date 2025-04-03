Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $62.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.