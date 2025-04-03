Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

