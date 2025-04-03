Blair William & Co. IL Sells 113 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 987.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $335.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $284.84 and a 52 week high of $402.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $357.21 and its 200-day moving average is $360.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7716 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

