Blair William & Co. IL Sells 13,524 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,524 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 34,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at $5,305,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Glj Research increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cameco in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

NYSE CCJ opened at $42.49 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

