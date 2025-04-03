Blair William & Co. IL Sells 194 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total value of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,160,742.35. The trade was a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY stock opened at $180.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.57 and a 200-day moving average of $195.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $173.02 and a 12 month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $245.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $235.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.51.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVY

About Avery Dennison

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.