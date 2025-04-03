Blair William & Co. IL Sells 20,677 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,677 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at $605,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,256,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 274,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 157,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,420,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $34.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $49.45. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.44). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. Analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

