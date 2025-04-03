Blair William & Co. IL Sells 334 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $593.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $697.10 and a 200 day moving average of $660.86. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,600.40, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.58.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total transaction of $6,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at $425,048,310. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,853 shares of company stock valued at $15,453,396. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

