Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,774 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 6,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $39.84.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 27,457 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,002,180.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,294. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Smiddy sold 5,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $204,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,369.20. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,733 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

