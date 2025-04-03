Blair William & Co. IL Sells 4,318 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,648,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $643,058,000 after buying an additional 63,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $220,559,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,577,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 649,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,165,000 after buying an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,401,000 after buying an additional 21,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,428.67. The trade was a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 5,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $555,292.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,739.58. The trade was a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MMSI opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.70 and a 1-year high of $111.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MMSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

