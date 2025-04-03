Blair William & Co. IL Sells 598 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Huron Consulting Group worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after buying an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 242,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $662,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $147.78 on Thursday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $153.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.55.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.62 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $130,406.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,700.80. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $247,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,550.46. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,281 shares of company stock valued at $11,660,497 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HURN. Wedbush upped their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

