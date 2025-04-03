Blair William & Co. IL Sells 875 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $183.56 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

