Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,533,000.

NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $340.10 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $285.24 and a 1-year high of $386.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $361.18 and a 200 day moving average of $360.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

