BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Barclays dropped their price objective on PVH from $144.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.07.

NYSE:PVH opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.58 and its 200 day moving average is $92.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PVH by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

