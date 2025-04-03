BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Receives $39.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.06.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Cowen downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. The trade was a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in BorgWarner by 231.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,837 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,286,000. American Trust raised its stake in BorgWarner by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in BorgWarner by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.