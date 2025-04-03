Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $37.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.
BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.
BOX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.
