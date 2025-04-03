Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives $37.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.11.

BOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get BOX alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BOX

Insider Transactions at BOX

Institutional Trading of BOX

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,979,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,538.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 73,705 shares of company stock valued at $2,375,998. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 715.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BOX during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $31.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00. BOX has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

BOX announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About BOX

(Get Free Report

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.