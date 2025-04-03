Brokerages Set California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Price Target at $66.92

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.92.

A number of analysts have commented on CRC shares. Capital One Financial raised California Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, Director James N. Chapman bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,818,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,800,000 after acquiring an additional 845,694 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in California Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $28,043,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,752,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,327,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,785,000 after buying an additional 290,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in California Resources by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 318,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 235,955 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.71%.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

