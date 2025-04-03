Brokerages Set CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Price Target at $16.19

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

Several research firms recently commented on CMPO. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CompoSecure from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,481,036 shares in the company, valued at $16,306,206.36. The trade was a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Resolute Compo Holdings Llc bought 221,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,320,001.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 221,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,001.86. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 704,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,929,922 and sold 34,340 shares valued at $430,701. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPO. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CompoSecure by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,579,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,198,000 after purchasing an additional 734,202 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its stake in CompoSecure by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,856,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,127,000 after buying an additional 59,416 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,278,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,933,000 after buying an additional 169,067 shares during the last quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tyro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,387,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPO stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.49.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

