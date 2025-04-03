Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Target Price at $190.47

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $190.47.

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $194.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $175.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $155.10 and a 1-year high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.57% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 503.3% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.