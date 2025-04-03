Brokerages Set Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Price Target at $416.50

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $416.50.

EG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $453.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Get Everest Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Group

In related news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,175.77. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $365.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $327.37 and a fifty-two week high of $407.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $351.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.15.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Group will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.47%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.