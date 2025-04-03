Brokerages Set Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Price Target at $22.21

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.84 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 174.55%.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,109,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,182 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $711,000. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

