Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 11.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,293,000 after buying an additional 168,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,664,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,126 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 147,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,768 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 47,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $50.77 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 81.16% and a net margin of 54.47%. On average, analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.58%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HSBC upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

