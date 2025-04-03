Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to C$81.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$87.00 to C$81.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$84.20.

Shares of CCO opened at C$60.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.51. The stock has a market cap of C$26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$48.71 and a 12 month high of C$88.18.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

