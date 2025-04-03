Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$166.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$176.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNR. TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$167.86.

Shares of CNR opened at C$143.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$149.91. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$135.06 and a 1-year high of C$180.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

