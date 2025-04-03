Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$170.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$167.86.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE CNR opened at C$143.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$144.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$149.91. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$135.06 and a twelve month high of C$180.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

