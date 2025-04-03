Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Cut to C$125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$133.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$124.43.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.06%.
Insider Activity at Canadian Pacific Kansas City
In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
