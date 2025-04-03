Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $4,387,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 433,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus set a $148.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $138.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.33. The company has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.17 and a 1-year high of $139.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.69%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.