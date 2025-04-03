Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 1,477.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 48,181 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock opened at $67.91 on Thursday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $108.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 14.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

