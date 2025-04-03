Clayton Financial Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clayton Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 263,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,399,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 76,296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,314,000. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $509.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.86.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $382.14 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $367.24 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

