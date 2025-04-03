Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,594,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,423 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.24% of Commerce Bancshares worth $99,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 3,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,028.96. This represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,456.66. The trade was a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.49 and a 12 month high of $72.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

