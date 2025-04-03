Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 102.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

HLNE stock opened at $155.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.34 and a 1 year high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

