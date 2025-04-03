Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $773,000 Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $62.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $173.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sarepta Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.