Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $746,000 in MFS Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 30,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.
MFS Active Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSEARCA MFSG opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 million and a PE ratio of 32.52. MFS Active Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $26.36.
MFS Active Growth ETF Company Profile
