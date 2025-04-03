Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,578 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 358.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,050,000 after buying an additional 700,616 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 21,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,162,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 47,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 318,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PDM stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.91. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $143.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -79.37%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

