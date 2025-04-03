Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,479 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,014 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in InMode by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of InMode by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,985 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on InMode from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 2.08. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $20.98.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

