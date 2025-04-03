Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFLT. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Confluent by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Confluent by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 373,682 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Confluent by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Stock Up 2.3 %

CFLT stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.90. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total transaction of $229,852.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,858.46. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 68,350 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $2,476,320.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,849,490.79. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,200,746 shares of company stock valued at $38,505,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Confluent from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

