Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,334.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSU shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$5,300.00 to C$5,450.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,900.00 to C$5,500.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.70 price objective on Constellation Software and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,550.00 to C$5,250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$4,740.00 on Friday. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$3,535.00 and a one year high of C$5,040.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.63, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4,788.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4,566.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is 13.02%.

Constellation Software Inc is a Canada-based company that develops and customizes software for public- and private-sector markets. The firm acquires, manages, and builds vertical-specific businesses. Its operations are organized in two segments: Public Sector and Private Sector. The portfolio companies serve various markets including communications, credit unions, beverage distribution, tour operators, auto clubs, textiles and apparel, hospitality, and community care.

