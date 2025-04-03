Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 121,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at $61,732,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,964,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 737.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,982,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after buying an additional 1,745,986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 579.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,295,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 1,105,355 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,474,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,260 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.10.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Shares of CWK stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

