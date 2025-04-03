Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,890,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $3,861,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,247.60. The trade was a 65.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $36,334.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,445.40. The trade was a 23.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,131 shares of company stock worth $5,781,098. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RYTM

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.12. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.17 and a twelve month high of $68.58.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.