Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,707 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 362,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 784,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,177,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,975,000 after acquiring an additional 489,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 74,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZETA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

