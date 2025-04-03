Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 149.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In other news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Kevin Symancyk acquired 15,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, for a total transaction of $861,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,289.50. The trade was a 42.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cfra Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently -168.42%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

