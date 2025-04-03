Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after buying an additional 89,815 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 91.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,451 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 177.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 31,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG opened at $29.51 on Thursday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $167,378.84. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 195,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,545.10. The trade was a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $163,872.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,424.78. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,424. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

