Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 14,652 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,720,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 53,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 77,669 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 398,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 95,177 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $62,199,000. Finally, Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $1,054,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 4.2 %

HBI stock opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a positive return on equity of 108.01%. The business had revenue of $888.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Insider Transactions at Hanesbrands

In other news, Director Robert F. Moran acquired 74,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $449,848.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 216,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,401.73. This represents a 52.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

