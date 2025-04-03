Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 10,049 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 10,049 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of AEO opened at $12.65 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

