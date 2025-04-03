Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Otter Tail by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR opened at $81.76 on Thursday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.53.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

